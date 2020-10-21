6,938 Shares in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $7,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Core-Mark by 27.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 947,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 204,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Core-Mark by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.