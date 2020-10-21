6 Meridian Takes $204,000 Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 878 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $229.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

