6 Meridian Buys Shares of 5,536 Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

