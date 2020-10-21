6,761 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NETGEAR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $62,216.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,049.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,025 shares of company stock worth $6,632,567. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.