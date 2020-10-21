Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $135.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

