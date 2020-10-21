6 Meridian Invests $225,000 in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 52.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 124,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 87,124 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 124,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

