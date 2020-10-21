6 Meridian Takes Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,578 shares of company stock worth $2,993,662. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

