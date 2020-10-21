6 Meridian Has $216,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

6 Meridian increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,280 shares of company stock worth $428,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CCOI opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

