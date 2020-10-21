6 Meridian Sells 4,594 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

