6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 2,514 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter valued at $292,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.5% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 29.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock worth $8,783,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

