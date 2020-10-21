6 Meridian Purchases New Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $332.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.