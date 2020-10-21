6 Meridian Invests $229,000 in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luminex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 637,557 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 2,893.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 783,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LMNX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $287,653.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $9,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,740 shares of company stock worth $15,751,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $991.71 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.