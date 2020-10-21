6 Meridian Sells 32,874 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,874 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

