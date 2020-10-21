SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 587 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $13,812.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. SI-Bone Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $652.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SI-Bone by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SI-Bone by 12.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.