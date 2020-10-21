6 Meridian Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 120.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of VNDA opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $77,664.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

