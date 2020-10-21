Zacks: Analysts Expect National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for National General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. National General reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National General will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National General.

Get National General alerts:

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in National General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in National General in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.