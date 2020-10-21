6 Meridian Increases Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.91.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

