6 Meridian Acquires New Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $8,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,714,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $6,591,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $5,701,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

HTLD stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.