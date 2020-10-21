4,831 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

