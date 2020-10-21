6 Meridian Acquires 600 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Exponent were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Exponent by 1,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Exponent by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $165,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,551.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,868. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

