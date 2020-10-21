6 Meridian Takes $263,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 128,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.45 million, a P/E ratio of -140.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.