6 Meridian Acquires New Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -492.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

