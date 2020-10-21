6 Meridian Takes Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,179,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.74 million, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

