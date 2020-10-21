6 Meridian Buys Shares of 9,497 American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APEI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,151. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

