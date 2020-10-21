6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 7,694 Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,694 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 113.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger purchased 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,980.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

