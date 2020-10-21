6 Meridian Buys Shares of 12,410 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,139.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,126,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,390,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 126,445 shares of company stock worth $3,084,395 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

FDP stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.