6 Meridian Takes $285,000 Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 45.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $767.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

