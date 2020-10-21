6 Meridian Makes New $293,000 Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

National Beverage stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. National Beverage’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

