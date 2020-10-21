Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Employers were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Employers during the first quarter worth $29,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Employers by 414.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Employers by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

