6 Meridian Has $298,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

6 Meridian increased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,556,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $93,039.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,232.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $226,288.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

