6 Meridian Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $250.20 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

