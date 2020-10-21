6 Meridian Acquires New Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 20,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

