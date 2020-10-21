6 Meridian Makes New $313,000 Investment in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

