HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.08% of HCI Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of HCI opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $377.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

