6 Meridian Invests $323,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $288.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.90, for a total value of $260,839.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $275,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,465.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,241 shares of company stock worth $2,362,229. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

