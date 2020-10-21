Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 154.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

