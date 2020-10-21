Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after buying an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

