Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,062 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

