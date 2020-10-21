Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $327,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

