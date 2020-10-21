Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

