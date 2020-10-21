Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 168.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $188.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $192.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

