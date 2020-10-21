Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 870 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $230,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

