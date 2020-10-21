Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

