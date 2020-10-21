Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Comcast by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after buying an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

