Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. AXA boosted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

