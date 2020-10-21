Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 911 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 308.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

