5,344 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $16,697,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.