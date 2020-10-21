Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $26.53 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,624.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

