Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 596,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $125,549,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.33. The company has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

