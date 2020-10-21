Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,624.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

